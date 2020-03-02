Editor’s note: Qualifying announcements
For political candidates who would like to run a qualifying announcement in our print edition, we will run one at no charge. Announcements may be no longer than 300 words and will be run through Saturday, March 7. The final qualifying announcements will run in Saturday’s newspaper. All qualifying announcements will run as space is available and in the order they are submitted. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m.
We’d like to thank everyone seeking to serve the public by running for elected office.