On Friday Carrie Eady qualified for the Rome City Commission:
I am excited to be in the running for Ward 2!
I want to be a city commissioner so that I can make a difference in my community. I have lived in Rome for almost 30 years and have seen lots of changes and want to be part of the continuing process of making Rome a great place to live and work. Another big factor for running is my family. I want them to see that it is good to step outside of your comfort zone and that public service is something to be proud of.
I work at Darlington School as the director of human resources. I graduated from Berry College in 1997 with a BA in History. I also have an MBA from Columbia Southern University with a focus in Human Resources Management. I am a member of Society for Human Resource Management and have my Professional in Human Resources certification and my SHRM-Certified Professional certification.
I was also active in the Junior Service League of Rome for six years, two of them as a board member. My husband Stefan also works at Darlington School, we live on campus with our two kids and a Great Dane. Our son Jack graduated from Darlington and is now in his third year at Georgia Tech, and Callie just started middle school.