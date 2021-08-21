I am excited to announce I have decided to seek reelection to the Rome City Commission.
As a native Roman, I believe this is a special time for Rome and Floyd County even though we are still dealing with COVID and a rebounding economy. Our local leadership has done a remarkable job to stay focused on recruiting and supporting businesses and, most importantly, thinking about our future. I commend Sammy Rich and all our city employees for their dedication.
My continued vision is to see our young people find career opportunities without leaving Rome and see our city as a tourist/travel destination. Our community features great neighborhoods, sports, trail systems, excellent education & healthcare, restaurants, and a vibrant downtown. We should be proud of our accomplishments.
As a long-time Ameriprise financial advisor, I serve my clients by helping them to reach their financial goals. This passion for serving transcends to serving the community. I hope that I can continue in this endeavor.
Thank you for your support!