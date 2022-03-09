Dempsey qualifies for state House seat, Flowers qualifies for U.S. House District 14 From staff reports Mar 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here's who filed for office on third day of qualifying -- Rep. Katie Dempsey qualifies for state House District 13 seat, Marcus Flowers qualifies for U.S. House District 14 seat.Qualifying for the local races is as follows: 9 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. now until Thursday and then 9 a.m. until noon Friday, March 11.Floyd County CommissionPost 1Rhonda Wallace - R, (I)Post 4Larry Maxey - R (I)Post 5Scotty Hancock - R (I)Floyd Board of EducationDistrict 1Chip Hood - R (I)District 4Tony Daniel - R (I)Floyd County Superior CourtWilliam "Billy" Sparks (I)Kay Ann Wetherington (I)Floyd County Juvenile CourtSteven V. BennettState SenateDistrict 52Chuck Hufstetler - R (I)Derek Keeney - RJeff Lewis - RDistrict 53Steven Henry - RColton Moore - RState HouseDistrict 12Eddie Lumsden - R (I)District 13Katie Dempsey - R (I)District 5Matt Barton - R (I)District 14Mitchell Scoggins - R (I)U.S. HouseDistrict 14:Eric Cunningham - RWendy Davis - DMarcus Flowers - DMarjorie Taylor Greene - R (I)James Haygood - RCharles Lutin - RHolly McCormack- DJennifer Strahan - RDistrict 11:Antonio Daza - DBarry Loudermilk - R (I) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now There can be no place for bigotry or hate, especially in our representatives Resolution: Family remembers Queen White as her killer pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole Is Zelenskyy Ukraine’s George Washington? 3 men sentenced in federal firearm, drug trafficking case Claytor steps down, Fisher to take helm Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists