State Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, will participate as a state respondent for the National Conference of State Legislatures’ upcoming webinar on maternal mortality.
The session, scheduled from 2-3 p.m. Friday, is designed for state legislators and their staff to learn more about the issue from experts who have studied it.
Dempsey chairs the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Human Resources.
During the “Saving Moms: Strategies to Reduce Maternal Mortality in the U.S.” webinar, she will share her experience working on maternal mortality legislation in Georgia, including laws she authored and cosponsored.
Other speakers include a national expert who will provide an overview of maternal mortality in the U.S., an NCSL expert who will share recent state legislative trends addressing maternal mortality and a state legislator from New York who will share her work on the topic.
The free webinar is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maternal and Child Health Bureau within the Health Resources and Services Administration. Registration is open to the public through the ncsl.org website.