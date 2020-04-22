FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Vernon Jones listens as Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal delivers the State of the State address on the House floor in Atlanta. Jones, a polarizing Democratic state lawmaker in Georgia, broke party ranks on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, to endorse President Donald Trump's reelection. Jones, who represents portions of metro Atlanta’s DeKalb and Rockdale counties, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he's supporting Trump because of the Republican president's handling of the economy and his criminal justice reform efforts.