A Paulding County Democrat has ended her campaign for the 14th Congressional District nomination and thrown her support behind Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis.
Lateefah Conner said Sunday she's decided instead to serve her community locally.
"I’ve endorsed Wendy. We love Rome and will keep our connections there," she said in an email to the Rome News-Tribune.
Conner filed to run in the Democratic primary in February, about the same time as candidates Marcus Flowers and Holly McCormack. Davis entered the race in June.
The winner will face the Republican nominee in the November general election. Currently, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, has three challengers: Jennifer Strahan, Mark Clay and Charles Lutin.
The party primaries will be held May 24. The official qualifying period for candidates is March 7-11.
Conner said on Twitter that she was called to run for the seat as Greene took office because she could not stand by and be represented by someone who did not reflect her values. However, the more she campaigned, the more she found herself drawn to serve in her smaller community.
"Wendy Davis has a track record of building a strong Democratic foundation in one of the hardest Congressional Districts in Georgia," she said in a Nov. 24 tweet. "From her work with the local Democratic parties to other progressive work, I stand by her, and she will receive my vote in the Democratic primary."
Conner said she wants her "level of service to be closer to home. To my family, American Legion, to those who asked for my service, and more."