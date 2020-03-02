Dave Roberson has qualified to run as a Republican in the sheriff’s race.
“I’m running for three reasons,” he said. “I love this community. I want to make Floyd County better and safer for all who live here. And I care deeply about the hard-working men and women at the Sheriff’s Office.”
If elected, Roberson plans to focus on the 4Rs: Relationships, Recidivism, Recruitment and Retention of Employees, and Revenue.
Roberson has devoted his career to the Sheriff’s Office. During his 25 years of continuous service, he has held supervisory roles in each of the agency’s divisions. He was division commander for field operations before beginning his leave of absence in January.
Roberson holds a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Shorter University and is a graduate of Leadership Rome. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Noon Optimist Club, Exchange Club, the Harbor House Board, LivingProof’s Next Door Advisory Board and the Sexual Assault Center of NWGA Board.
Public service is a legacy for the Robersons. Dave’s father retired as deputy chief of the Rome Police Department after 40 years, and his brother is chief of operations for the Rome-Floyd Fire Department. Dave’s wife is a lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office Reserves.
The funds for Roberson’s qualifying fee were donated by his brother, Brad.
“Before he passed away in 2018, our father told Dave how much he wished he would be here to pay his qualifying fee and see this campaign through,” said Brad. “It’s an honor to be able to do this in my dad’s memory. He was very proud of Dave, as is our entire family. We know Dave will lead the Sheriff’s Office with pride and integrity. Most of all, he’ll take care of his deputies, the citizens, and other public safety members.”