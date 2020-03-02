After deliberation, prayer, and communication with family and community leaders, Clayton Fuller has officially filed all of the necessary paperwork to run as a Republican candidate in Georgia’s U.S. Congressional District 14. Upon leaving the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, Clayton Fuller released the following statement:
“I have dedicated my life to serving our country while in the Air Force, as a local prosecutor, and during my work with President Trump. Now I look forward to the opportunity to represent my home. As your District 14 Representative, I will listen to my fellow North Georgian’s concerns and fight to make sure our families have a prosperous economic future and a safe community to raise our future generations.”
Clayton Fuller is an 8th Generation North Georgian, Veteran, and former appointee in the Trump Administration. Clayton has also worked extensively as an Assistant District Attorney for Lookout Mountain Judicial Court.
“During my time as Assistant DA, I experienced firsthand the crippling effects that the meth and opioid epidemics have had on North Georgian families and the economy. As your Congressman, I will work with President Trump to end this crisis so that children growing up here don’t have to have the shadow of meth and opioids hanging over their futures.”