The Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill opens Monday as a second location where city residents can cast early votes in the municipal elections.
It joins the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., where voting has been underway since Oct. 12.
All seven Rome City Board of Education seats will be filled. Incumbents Faith Collins, Jill Fisher, Melissa Davis, Will Byington, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick are joined on the ballot by Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ron Roach.
Three Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot. Incumbents Jamie Doss and Randy Quick are running for reelection and Elaina Beeman is stepping down from the city school board to run. Candidates Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown are also seeking one of the three seats.
Early voting will continue through Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline to request absentee ballots is this week. A change to state law makes Friday the last day the elections office can mail them out. The law also limits the number of drop boxes allowed to one -- in the county elections office in the basement of the administration building.
All precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. The Mt. Alto North voting precinct has been moved from the church to the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
Voters can find their precincts for election day by visiting FloydCountyGa.gov/elections.