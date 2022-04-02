A ruling could come as early as next week on a challenge to the state Senate District 52 candidacy of Republican Jeff Lewis.
The district covers most of Bartow and Floyd counties along with a slice of Gordon County.
Lewis, a former state representative for Bartow County, is vying in the May 24 GOP primary with Derek Keeney, chair of the Bartow County Board of Education, and incumbent state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler of Rome.
At issue is Lewis’ campaign finance reporting from his previous time in the Legislature and a state law, Senate Bill 120, enacted just days before he qualified on March 7 for the Senate race.
The March 3 law bars candidates from qualifying if they have outstanding fees, fines, taxes or reports. A complaint filed with the state ethics commission charges that Lewis hasn’t submitted a state House campaign finance report since 2012, when he listed over $75,000 sitting in an investment fund.
The state ethics commission staff is reviewing the complaint. Meanwhile, Hufstetler has filed a challenge to Lewis’ candidacy with the Georgia secretary of state’s office. A decision on that is expected April 8.
“I was made aware an ethics complaint had been filed, so I requested the secretary of state to make a ruling,” said Hufstetler, who declined to discuss the matter further.
Lewis could not be reached for comment Friday. His disclosure reports for the Senate race are up to date, with the next round due April 30.
Action by the state ethics commission — separate from the challenge to Lewis’ candidacy — is not expected for several weeks. A March 11 letter from the agency’s deputy general counsel, Joseph Cusack, gives him 30 days to respond and describes the next steps. Staffers could dismiss the complaint administratively if their review turns up no errors. Conversely, they could bring it before the board for a hearing. The ethics commission’s next meeting is not yet scheduled.
Lewis served in the Georgia House of Representatives for 16 years, until he was ousted by Republican Paul Battles in 2008. That’s the same year House Speaker David Ralston wrested the leadership role from Glenn Richardson, whom Lewis supported as speaker. Battles retired in 2019 and the seat is currently held by Rep. Matthew Gambill, R-Cartersville.
State law limits the distribution of campaign funds, although it does not specify when an inactive account must be closed out. The money can be donated to charity or transferred to another political party or candidate. It can’t be used to run for an office other than the one it was accepted for. Lewis has not shifted the money to his Senate campaign, according to that report.
The complaint is based on filings posted on the state ethics commission website. The agency does not appear to list Lewis as owing late filing fees.
There is no Democratic candidate in the Senate District 52 race, so the winner of the primary will appear alone on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Visit the Georgia My Voter Page website to check your registration status and voting districts.