Cave Spring voters had already cast 20 early ballots in the City Council election as of Wednesday -- a show of interest in the small town that's signaling a good turnout to Elections Supervisor Judy Dickinson.
Three of the five City Council seats are on the ballot as separate races and each incumbent has a challenger.
Post 3 pits Jason West against incumbent Nellie McCain. Post 4 is Stacey Royston versus incumbent Charles Jackson. Post 5 is Steven Pierce or incumbent Nancy Fricks. All eligible Cave Spring voters can pick one in each contest.
Dickinson said early voting is open during the week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave., through Oct. 29. It also will be available Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Voters can check their eligibility, representatives and other information on the secretary of state’s Georgia My Voter Page website.