The Cave Spring City Council has scheduled a called meeting for Jan. 31 for the second reading of their zoning ordinance plan and map.
The council held the first reading this past Wednesday at a called meeting after Mayor Rob Ware vetoed a previous vote to approve the measure.
The measure came about when Cave Spring City Attorney Frank Beacham explained to Ware that the first and second readings should’ve been done in consecutive meetings. Therefore, the the second reading wasn’t valid since it wasn’t on the original agenda sent out to the public.
That reset the process which began again this week and the measure is likely to pass. The only member who has gone on record in opposition is Charles Jackson who said he believes the ordinance has been hastily put together and not what the city needs.
Currently, Cave Spring has no zoning within the city limits. The proposed ordinance would classify lots within the municipality as one of four types:
♦ R-1: Agricultural-Residential for single family detached homes on large lots.
♦ R-2: Medium Density Multi-Family Residential for mixtures of single family homes, duplexes and apartments situated close together.
♦ C-1: Limited Commercial for retail, restaurants, offices and banks.
♦ C-2: General Commercial/Light Industrial for light manufacturing and higher traffic.
All rezoning requests would go before the Cave Spring City Council for approval.