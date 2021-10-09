Name: Steven Pierce
Office sought: Cave Spring City Council Post 5
Occupation: Small business owner HVAC
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I’m not a politician. I’m a father, a husband, a local business owner, a volunteer and a citizen. Most importantly, I’m a neighbor that would like the opportunity to serve our community. Like most people, I want to see our city grow and prosper. To me, getting involved at the local level of politics is about the desire to improve things like communication, economic vitality, community identity and effective management of our resources. As a business man I will bring a fresh, positive and creative mindset to the community.
What would be your top three priorities if you are elected to office?
1. Public safety — by supporting our local police and fire department.
2. Beautification of our city — work with the DDA and historical society to encourage a clean downtown.
3. Increase land value — land value will fall in place as the city grows and finds its identity.
What would you like to see replace Cave Spring Elementary School and how can the Council help make it happen?
Unfortunately the fate of the elementary school is out of our hands. However, I would personally like to see a prosperous business move into that area that provides good paying jobs and stable growth for our community. Maybe a new city council can submit new plans to the Floyd County Board of Education (the school owners).
Does the city need zoning regulations? If yes, to what extent; if no, why not?
Yes. I 100% agree with zoning. Zoning helps protect and increase property values by keeping incompatible or unsuitable uses away from your property. For instance, a retail store would not be allowed inside a single family residential district. Zoning helps prevent overcrowding of land by limiting the amount and sizes of structures. With our current zoning (which does not exist), someone can open a restaurant or retail store right in the middle of a neighborhood.
What are your thoughts on improving public safety, keeping in mind the term is broader than simply stopping crime.
Public safety and crime prevention require focusing on institutions outside the current traditional punishment and policing paradigm. True safety and security depend on social support such as education, health and housing. United Way and the local community churches being involved in our community have helped this issue tremendously.