Name: Nancy Fricks
Office sought: Cave Spring City Council Post 5
Occupation:
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
I am a lifelong resident of Cave Spring and have been involved in many civil organizations for many years. My interest in our citizens and our community has prompted me to run again.
What would be your top three priorities if you are elected to office?
1. With the closing of Cave Spring Elementary School we are looking for a good fit for the building and to help boost the economy. The closing of our school has been a very hard blow for the people of Cave Spring. We hope to find a way to move forward.
2. To help finish the $5.2 million sewer project as well as the coming $1 million storm sewer project.
3. Working with the Downtown Development Authority to help bring some new businesses to our beautiful town.
What would you like to see replace Cave Spring Elementary School and how can the Council help make it happen?
This is one of the most important issues in the history of Cave Spring. I feel that this building could have several uses; housing to senior center and business development. There are a multitude of other businesses that could prosper in the atmosphere of our town.
Does the city need zoning regulations? If yes, to what extent; if no, why not?
The city is currently finishing up our new zoning plans. We are working with our attorney and the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission at this time.
What are your thoughts on improving public safety, keeping in mind the term is broader than simply stopping crime.
Public safety is our main concern. Over the past three years the city has rebuilt our police department with a new chief. We have also added a new full time fireman. Our community is well taken care of by our dedicated police and fire departments. We are proud of both of them.