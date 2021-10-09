Name: Stacey Royston
Office sought: Cave Spring City Council Post 4
Occupation: Fresinius Dialysis Clinic
NOTE: Stacey Royston could not be reached last week. The answers below were pulled from her qualifying announcement.
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
When I was a Floyd County bus driver, I was a positive mentor to hundreds of children and was inspired to further my education. I went into healthcare and still hold my EMT certification. I work full time with Fresinius Dialysis Clinic of Rome, where I specialize in treating dialysis patients. My passion is working and helping others.
My spouse, Jeffery Royston, is a longtime resident of Cave Spring. His parents were deaf and worked for the Georgia School for the Deaf. I feel honored to have the opportunity to help fulfill the dreams they had for this beautiful and historic town.
What would be your top three priorities if you are elected to office?
Cave Spring needs new faces. Cave Spring needs my face! If I am chosen for this seat I will use my excitement to assist in making this historic town a safer place for you and your family. A town where law enforcement has an adequate headquarters, our businesses bring in more revenue, and our residents can voice concerns and be heard. It’s time for a change. Let me be that change for our community.
What would you like to see replace Cave Spring Elementary School and how can the Council help make it happen?
Does the city need zoning regulations? If yes, to what extent; if no, why not?
What are your thoughts on improving public safety, keeping in mind the term is broader than simply stopping crime.