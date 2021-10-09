Name: Charles Jackson
Office sought: Cave Spring City Council Post 4
Occupation: OTR Wheel Engineering
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
Cave Spring has been my home all of my life and I feel it is important to be involved In your community. I’ve been elected to the Council several times over the past 45 years and feel my experience and relationships with other city, county and state officials and business will be valuable.
The current council and mayor have made a lot of progress. We still face challenges such as infrastructure, finances, future development and sustainability. I want to use my experience and desire to make this community a place that my grandchildren and all citizens will want to call home.
What would be your top three priorities if you are elected to office?
Completion of the sewer upgrades is critical to future growth and to bring the city into compliance with state requirements. Support of the last SPLOST was key to making this happen and shows the importance of working with other governments.
Transformation of the Cave Spring school into a positive for the community — as housing, recreation, community services or some types of businesses. It is important we have a good relationship with Floyd County Schools to make the best decision.
Maintain the city’s good fiscal position. We are limited in our ability to generate revenue and have to be very careful with budgets and spending.
What would you like to see replace Cave Spring Elementary School and how can the Council help make it happen?
My hope is that it can continue to be used for the community.
I would like to see some type of recreation — a community center with a gyms and other facilities — on part of the property. There are agencies that could use some of the property for social services that are difficult for our citizens to receive.
There is potential for housing, however, it’s an expensive proposition as there would have to be a lot of structural changes. My hope is that there is not a rush to make a fast decision without looking at all options.
Does the city need zoning regulations? If yes, to what extent; if no, why not?
Zoning can be a positive for our community, but needs to be thoroughly planned and implemented with citizen involvement in the process. Zoning is always controversial and if not planned correctly will result in a lot of grief and problems in the future.
Our community does not have a lot of undeveloped property, and has a mixture of residential, commercial and industrial all in the same area, so zoning decisions can be difficult to be consistent with each application.
What are your thoughts on improving public safety, keeping in mind the term is broader than simply stopping crime.
We have been very supportive of our police department and invested in resources as requested. There’s been a lot of progress dealing with the drug problem, speeding and public safety.
One of the biggest changes has been to add a second paid position to the fire department to complement the program started in the 1980s when I was chief. This has been a big boost to services and will help get more people involved in the department, especially young people.
I want to see an emphasis on other areas, including better lighting in the downtown area, better equipment and training to handle natural disasters.