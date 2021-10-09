Name: Nellie Adams McCain
Office sought: Cave Spring City Council Post 3
Occupation: retired homemaker
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
Council member for approximately 31 years; knowledge of city government; GMA trained; city representative for the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors.
I have a desire to see the water and sewer projects completed, continue citizen support and help move Cave Spring forward in the future. I have a vested interest in quality of life for citizens.
What would be your top three priorities if you are elected to office?
1. The future use of Cave Spring Elementary School.
2. Tourism — hiking and biking trails to and from Cave Spring.
3. Water and sewer projects.
What would you like to see replace Cave Spring Elementary School and how can the Council help make it happen?
Economic development and used for the citizens of Cave Spring — seniors, children, recreation.
The Council should have a willingness to listen; continued support for the Cave Spring Coalition; and support for proposals that benefit Cave Spring.
Does the city need zoning regulations? If yes, to what extent; if no, why not?
Yes. The current Mayor and Council are working on new city ordinances that are still under discussion and review.
What are your thoughts on improving public safety, keeping in mind the term is broader than simply stopping crime.
Since i have been in office the following has occurred:
Police Department: added patrol officers; enhanced patrol equipment (tag readers/cameras); received grant to purchase vests and equipment for officers; developing community watch and training programs for citizens.
Fire Department: added an additional firefighter on shift (total of 2) per shift; 24 hour EMS coverage; installed a new alert system for firefighter communication and response; and will be installing a new, improved storm alert siren.