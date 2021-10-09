Name: Jason West
Office sought: Cave Spring City Council Post 3
Occupation: Business owner / sales representative
What qualifications do you bring to this position and what made you decide to run?
My career has been in sales, customer service, account management, and ownership in two successful businesses. Throughout my career, I have focused on clients’ needs, creating solutions for their problems and protecting their interests while maintaining honesty and integrity in my position. Operating a city is operating a business. With my business ownership experience, I know the importance of understanding budgets, operations, decision making processes, etc.
The decision to close Cave Spring Elementary prompted me to run. I want to see our city continue to grow and stay a wonderful place for families to reside.
What would be your top three priorities if you are elected to office?
I want to ensure we make a well informed decision on what replaces Cave Spring Elementary. Something that will benefit the community. Something that will keep our current residents here, and attract new families as well.
I want to ensure safety is maintained for all of our residents. This includes police & fire department support, ordinance enforcement, and public awareness.
I want to be in touch with the people of our community. I want them to be heard, and I want to be involved in making decisions that will truly help preserve Cave Spring, but also allow it to grow as needed.
What would you like to see replace Cave Spring Elementary School and how can the Council help make it happen?
The decision on Cave Spring Elementary is obviously a hot topic. I feel like we need something that will benefit the community as a whole. If we could put some type of community center that could be utilized by children, young adults and senior adults as well, that would be a positive for everyone. I’m sure there are other ideas out there that need close consideration also. Of course, studies must be done, and it is very important to ensure that whatever takes the place of the school can be supported by the community and survive in the long run.
Does the city need zoning regulations? If yes, to what extent; if no, why not?
Yes, I believe every city needs zoning regulations for several reasons. First and foremost, proper zoning will help to preserve the character of this community. It helps in protecting property values by limiting what certain parcels may be used for. It also helps to prevent overcrowding by limiting the number and size of structures. Cave Spring is such a unique town, and to have zoning regulations in place would help to assure that we are able to keep the charm of Cave Spring intact, but still allow smart, healthy growth.
What are your thoughts on improving public safety, keeping in mind the term is broader than simply stopping crime.
As a father and husband, safety in this community is a top priority for me. The local police and fire departments need all the support they can get to carry out the duties they are faced with daily. They need a healthy enough budget to provide them the training, equipment and compensation they need to effectively protect this community. I also believe our citizens need to be proactive. We can all help local law enforcement by keeping our eyes open and paying attention to our surroundings. More neighborhood watch meetings could help with increasing awareness.