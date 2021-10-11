In Cave Spring, three of the five City Council seats are on the ballot as separate races and each incumbent has a challenger.
Post 3 pits Jason West against incumbent Nellie McCain. Post 4 is Stacey Royston versus incumbent Charles Jackson. Post 5 is Steven Pierce or incumbent Nancy Fricks. All eligible Cave Spring voters can pick one in each contest.
Voters can check their eligibility, representatives and other information on the secretary of state’s Georgia My Voter Page website.
Cave Spring City Clerk Judy Dickinson is elections supervisor. Early voting is open during the week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 10 Georgia Ave. Saturday voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.