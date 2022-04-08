With advance voting starting May 2, several candidate forums are set and at least one more is pending before the May 24 primaries.
Up first is an in-person and streaming forum with the 10 candidates for the 14th Congressional District invited, on April 25 in downtown Rome. It will be followed by a series of forums for statewide candidates from Atlanta, including the six Republicans running for the 14th District seat, set for May 2. Another local forum, for state legislative seats, is under consideration as well.
Here's the breakdown:
* New venue for the upcoming 14th Congressional District forum: It is now set for 6 p.m. April 25 and will be held at the Rome Area History Center at 305 Broad St. (upstairs).
The six Republicans, three Democrats and a Libertarian candidate have been invited to the in-person and streaming forum cosponsored by One Community United, the Rome-Floyd chapter of the NAACP and the Floyd County Democratic Party. It is open to all.
The live stream will be available on the One Community United Facebook page @BridgingTheDivides.
The candidates are Democrats Wendy Davis, Marcus Flowers and Holly McCormack; Republicans Eric Cunningham, incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene, James Haygood, Charles Lutin, Jennifer Strahan and Seth Synstelien; and Libertarian nominee Angela Pence.
* The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is one of the most respected in Georgia politics and this year should be no exception. But there is an exception.
The 14th Congressional District Republicans, all six of them, are invited for a debate taping and webcast set for 11:15 a.m. Sunday, May 1 (televised 3 p.m. that day on GPB). Not scheduled: The three Democrats.
Why GOP only? "Because there are so many races on the ballot this year, we aren’t able to host debates for every race as we would like. We had to make some tough decisions on which races we felt would be most competitive to help the voters. Unfortunately, we were not able to include a debate for the Democrats running in CD14, says Lauri Strauss of the Atlanta Press Club.
There is a large number of races on the ballot next month: Governor, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, Lieutenant Governor, Insurance Commissioner, State School Superintendent and several other congressional districts.
Check the dates and watch live on GPB.org, and The Atlanta Press Club Facebook page.
Voters must be registered by April 25 to cast a ballot in the May 24 primary. Check your status, or register, on the secretary of state's Georgia My Voter Page website.