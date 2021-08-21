Pascha Burge is a native of Rome and a product of the Rome City school system she’s running to support. She graduated from Rome High in 1995, attended Berry College and later graduated from Shorter University with a Bachelor of Business Administration & Management.
She has been married to Marshall Burge III for 22 years and they are the proud parents of three boys. They attend Greater Mount Calvary and Thankful Baptist Church.
Pascha’s dedication to the Rome community runs deep. For the past 23 years, she has been employed with AT&T as a manager in small business sales and served as the union area vice president for CWA, Communication Workers of America, Local 3212.
During her tenure as Union AVP, Pascha headed several community engagement initiatives to support the local Boys & Girls Club here in Rome. From 2016-2020, she was heavily involved in the Rome High Football Booster Club and served on the PTO board. Pascha has led Sunday School at Greater Mount Calvary for over 15 years, and, during that same time, she and her husband conducted the Breakfast and Bus Ministry.
Mark Victor Hansen says, “Each one, reach one. Each one, teach one. Until all are taught.” That is Pascha’s goal! She is running for Rome City Board of Education to lend her life and work experience to improve student achievements in the classroom and beyond.
Pascha will be a conduit for parents and teachers, ensuring their concerns and interests are heard. Her unique business skill set will be influential in guiding the board’s budget and improving the overall quality of the school system.
When Pascha Burge is elected she will use her voice to support our needs, just as she did in rooting for our kids at Rome High football games with bullhorn in hand.