Bill Hembree, successful small business owner and former State House Representative for Northwest Georgia has announced his campaign for U.S. Congress in Georgia’s 14th district. This is an open seat following current Representative Tom Graves’ decision not to seek re-election.
“I am a conservative Republican and a patriot who believes in the foundation of our country and I am running for United States Congress in Georgia’s 14th district with a passion for serving my home state and protecting the identity of America. It is time for me to re-enter the fight because I believe we are in the fight of our lives,” stated Hembree.
Bill was one of the original Republican lawmakers to actively campaign for President Trump in the 2016 Presidential election. He sees the potential of how Washington can change with a non-politician and recognized early that Trump was a man who could step up and expose what needs to change, and work to turn the tide.As the first in his family to graduate from college, Bill was fostered as a leader and entrepreneur at a young age. After meeting President Ronald Regan during high school, he was inspired to become a public servant. The timing of Bill’s announcement on President Reagan’s birthday reflects the deep impact meeting Reagan had on him as a young man. In 1992, he entered the Georgia State House at age 26 as the first Republican State Representative for District 67 – serving Paulding and Douglas Counties before lines were redrawn to include Cobb County. He served as Chairman of the Higher Education Committee, Industrial Relations Committee and Rules Committee during the course of his time in office until 2012.
Bill and his wife Beth have been married for 29 years and have three grown sons, Will, Thomas and Miles.