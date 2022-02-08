Bill calls on attorney general for larger role in prosecuting gangs Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chris Carr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Legislation authorizing Georgia's attorney general to investigate and prosecute gang activity statewide has been introduced into the state House of Representatives.House Bill 1134 follows Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget proposal to fund the creation of a new Gang Prosecution Unit in the attorney general’s office."Gangs do not contain themselves within a city or county line – they work across multiple jurisdictions to commit violent and dangerous acts," Attorney General Chris Carr said."This legislation would allow our office to serve as a force multiplier by working with law enforcement and district attorneys to build cases and to ensure criminals are put behind bars."The bill has been referred to the House committee with jurisdiction over criminal justice. The panel's chairman, Rep. Chuck Efstration, R-Dacula, is the measure's chief sponsor.Kemp has made prosecuting gangs a top priority during his four years in office.The governor's four floor leaders in the House are serving as cosponsors of the bill. This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Georgia Senate committee holds hearing on legalizing recreational use of marijuana Police: Former FCS employee stole over $6,000 from Pepperell Elementary parent teacher organization fund Fatal wreck reported on Bailey Road Friday 2 arrested by Metro Task Force on meth, firearms charges Former Miss USA’s suicide is a reminder that ‘having it all’ is a myth Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists