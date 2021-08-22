Elaina Beeman, a long-life resident of the Rome Floyd County community, is running for a seat on the city commission.
She currently serves on the city school board, the advisory board for Northwest Georgia Housing Authority and as the education chair for the East Rome Crossing Education Working Group.
Elaina has served as director for the Georgia School Board Association and on boards including Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation, Greater Rome/Floyd County Habitat for Humanity and Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce, vice-chair for the Business and Professional Division. She was appointed in 2008 by the City Commission to serve a five -year term on the Rome Floyd County Planning Commission.
Elaina is employed by Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, where she is the navigator of the Project SOAR program. Her work focuses on school retention, post high school graduation and assisting students in enrolling in a technical school or 4-year college. She serves as an advisor for NWGHA’s tax credit housing developments and trains staff on the operation of managing properties.
Elaina is a graduate of West Rome High, Floyd Junior College and Jacksonville State University. She is a graduate of Leadership Rome 2000 and 2011. In 2016, she was a Heart of the Community Award honoree.
Married 24 years, Elaina and Rickey Beeman are the owners of Beeman’s Management Association. They have three beautiful children: Malik, Rachael and Kelsey. Elaina and her family are active members of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church.
Elaina states: “Rome is my home and I truly care about the equitable development and growth within our communities. My agenda will be your agenda, and my voice will be your voice. I bring experience and knowledge to the table when tackling the infrastructure initiatives here in Rome. I am eager to listen and devoted to being of service to everyone.”