Barbara Penson, Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court, qualified on Monday for what she hopes to be her fourth term. Barbara has maintained that she is not a politician, but rather a public servant and she loves her job every bit as much today as she did on day one.
“My staff and I have worked very hard to get the office where it is today. I am in the process of implementing new case management software that is hosted and web-based. It is user-friendly software that is currently used by 93 other Superior Court Clerks in Georgia. Our kick-off date is scheduled for this coming week, March 11th! I have been successful in procuring one-half million dollars to fund this new software system through 2013 SPLOST. The funding has already been collected and being held for this purpose.”
Since being in office Barbara has had many accomplishments one of which was scanning, indexing and updating all Real Estate Records dating back to 1833 and making these available online. This job alone was quoted at the lowest bid of $92,000, but handling it in-house meant no cost to tax payers. Barbara has also been elected 7th District Clerk of the Year 3 separate times by her fellow Clerks in the 7th district that encompasses 14 counties.
Barbara was the 1st of her siblings to attend college and she also had the unique privilege of taking a class with her youngest daughter, April, as they were both attending Shorter University at the same time. Barbara’s daughter graduated in 1998 and Barbara graduated in 2000 with her B.S. in Business Administration.
Barbara married her high school sweetheart, (the late) Rev. Donald Penson. They were married for 40 years, have 3 children and 9 great grandchildren.