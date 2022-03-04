Candidates will start qualifying Monday for the local, state and federal offices that voters will fill this year. While some are already out on the campaign trail, anyone who wants to be on the ballot must officially sign up next week.
The qualifying period runs through noon on Friday for the May 24 election. The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face off in the Nov. 8 general election. The nonpartisan judicial winners will take office in January 2023.
Also, the Rome Board of Education will be replacing member John Uldrick in a special election in November. The board is taking applications on the Rome City Schools website through March 15 for an appointee to fill his seat until then.
Floyd County is the only county in the state that elects its Juvenile Court judge. The others are appointed by the circuit's Superior Court judges.
Judge Greg Price -- who's also the president of the state Council of Juvenile Court Judges -- is not seeking another 4-year term. Candidates for that seat qualify with the Floyd County Board of Elections.
The Rome Circuit Superior Court judge seats held by William “Billy” Sparks and Kay Ann Wetherington also will be on the May ballot. Candidates qualify with the Georgia Secretary of State's office.
Statewide, terms are ending for four Georgia Supreme Court justices and four judges on the Georgia Court of Appeals.
The last day to register to vote in the primaries and judicial elections is April 25.
Party primaries
* Three Floyd County Commission seats will be on the ballot. The vote will be countywide but under the county charter, Post 1 candidates must live within the city limits of Rome and candidates for Post 4 and Post 5 must live in the unincorporated area or Cave Spring.
* Two Floyd County Board of Education seats also will be up for grabs, to represent the Pepperell and Armuchee zones. All voters in the county school district will be able to weigh in on the contest, but the charter requires candidates to live in the zone they qualify to run in.
Terms are for four years and candidates must have been a resident of Floyd County for at least a year.
To qualify as a Republican, contact David Guldenschuh at 706-295-0333 to set up an appointment at his law office at 512 E. First St.
To qualify as a Democrat, contact local party chair LaTonya Burrell at ldb6484@gmail.com to set up an appointment at Salter Law Office, 242 N. Fifth Ave.
State, federal seats
Georgians will elect a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state school superintendent, commissioners for the agriculture, labor and insurance departments and two members of the Public Service Commission.
All the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Georgia General Assembly also are on the ballot. Those terms are for 2 years while the other state offices carry 4-year terms.
Candidates for federal and state offices qualify with their parties in Atlanta.
* All of Floyd County is in the 14th Congressional District. The district also includes Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County.
New statewide voting district maps are in effect this year, a realignment based on population counts in the 2020 census. Congressional candidates are the only ones who do not have to live in their district.
* The majority of Floyd County is in Senate District 52, which spans three counties. It covers just over 86% of Floyd, nearly 90% of Bartow County and close to 14% of Gordon County.
* Senate District 53 includes the rest of Floyd County, close to 14%, starting in the Armuchee area and heading north. It also covers all of Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties.
* State House District 5 includes the Shannon area, down to Wayside Road. The majority of the district, a little more than 93%, is in Gordon County.
* State House District 12 covers the western and southern part of Floyd County, including Cave Spring and Lindale. It represents nearly 35% of the people in Floyd and all of Chattooga County.
* State House District 13 covers the city of Rome and the Silver Creek community, running east to the Bartow County line. It represents about 60% of local residents and is the only one entirely within Floyd County.