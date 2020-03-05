It has been a high honor to serve the citizens of Floyd County the past three years. Working well together has become a theme for this current Board of Commissioners. We are very fortunate to have a cohesive, hardworking, and dedicated team of County Commissioners who truly want the best for Floyd County and its citizens. And we can all be proud of the fact that Floyd County, Rome, and Cave Spring work well together with over 30 joint services/agreements.
Recruitment and retention of exemplary county employees, economic and workforce development, tackling our litter and blight challenges, addressing the mental health issues in our community and particularly our jail, and continuing to be fiscally conservative are the priorities I see for Floyd County this year. I want Floyd County to be the best place to live, visit, work, do business, raise a family, and retire.
I grew up in Middle Tennessee and graduated from Kennesaw State University before moving to Rome in 1994 to serve as director of human resources at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
I am married to Ed Watters and we have two teenage daughters, Grace and Ivy. I am an active member of Rome First United Methodist Church, a graduate of Leadership Georgia and a graduate and former coordinator of Leadership Rome. I was past chair of the Heart of the Community Board of Directors and was named one of the Heart of the Community Award recipients in 2016.
I appreciate the continued support I have experienced from the citizens of Rome and Floyd County and I hope to have the honor of serving another term on the Floyd County Board of Commissioners.