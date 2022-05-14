Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle are vowing action on abortion after the midterm elections, on the heels of a leaked draft of a pending U.S. Supreme Court opinion.
The document, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, overturns Roe v. Wade. While it’s unclear what the final version will looks like, it appears a majority feels the decision should be codified by law rather than through a court ruling.
Candidates for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District were asked where they stand on the issue. The district covers all of Floyd, Chattooga, Polk, Paulding, Gordon, Catoosa, Dade, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties along with a southwest section of Cobb County
Here are the responses submitted by deadline:
Eric Cunningham, Republican
There is way too much division in our country right now and not enough elected officials willing to work hard towards bringing our country back together.
This includes President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who have done little to nothing to not only condemn the leak of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court draft, but to put a stop to the illegal protests outside the homes of our Supreme Court Justices. Peaceful protests across from the Supreme Court building are fine and effective, but going to someone’s home is wrong and not justified.
How many people, this past Mother’s Day looked at their mom and said, “I wish you had aborted me”? I would be willing to bet none! Protecting the unborn who don’t yet have a voice and allowing others the chance at parenthood through adoption is a much better option for everyone involved.
Wendy Davis, Democrat
I am 100% pro-choice. Abortion care is health care, and Georgia women will not go back to a world with less freedom. Striking down Roe will awaken generations of women who have taken their freedoms for granted. From their ranks we will see the next generation of leaders.
My mother, a registered nurse who saw women die in her ER from unsafe abortions, was born in 1926 and read her King James Bible most nights.
Mom made me understand that outlawing abortions doesn’t end abortions, but it does lead to more death and poverty. It happened in our lifetimes. We cannot let it happen again.
We’re the only industrialized country where maternal mortality is increasing, and Georgia is second worst amongst all states. We need to reverse this trend, not accelerate it.
Know that you can count on me to always be a fierce advocate for women.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican incumbent
Becoming a mother has been the greatest joy of my life. Nothing else I’ve ever done has come close. For as long as I can remember, I have prayed to God for Roe v. Wade to be overturned so that others may experience that same happiness as parents themselves. As we stand on the edge of this reality, I find myself praying longer and harder than ever before to Almighty God that we will see millions of innocent unborn saved.
As a sitting member of Congress, I have cried watching my colleagues vote for diabolical legislation allowing the murder of unborn babies even up until the day of birth. Planned or unplanned, every life matters. That’s why I am unapologetically pro-life.
Today, as a mother, my tears are of a different kind: Happy and hopeful that America is on the verge of overturning this evil decision and reversing decades of murder.
Charles Lutin, Republican
It is important to note first that women from wealthy families will always have unrestricted access to abortion by getting on an airplane and going to one of the many countries that allow abortion on demand. Further, abortion pills are available by mail order and this would be difficult or impossible to restrict. “Medical abortion” is now over 50% of the abortions in the US.
Life threatening complications of pregnancy can and do arise without warning, and it would be crazy to prevent abortion in cases where the life of the mother is at risk, or in cases of rape, incest or severe malformations.
In short, I am pro-life but abortion must not become a prohibited procedure; there must be exceptions. It is a decision best left to the doctor and the patient, with guidelines in law but the decision in the consultation room not a courtroom.
Angela Pence, Libertarian
It is quite interesting to me that the topic of abortion has become so political. Something that involves an intimate discussion with a woman and her doctor has become a huge wedge issue that divides people in some of the most extreme ways.
My stance has been and will continue to be that I am pro-life for my family, but I am pro-choice for women in general because there is no way that you, I, or the government could ever possibly understand everyone’s situation.
My concern with the overturning of Roe v. Wade is that it will allow states to go to extremes. We are already seeing this in certain states. In fact, a couple of states are going a step further to ban emergency contraception and contraceptives in general. That doesn’t even make sense! Where does it end? We need to get the government completely out of healthcare. Including abortions.
Jennifer Strahan, Republican
I am unapologetically pro-life, believing that every life has dignity and value. Like so many in Georgia, I am praying the Supreme Court justices remain firm in their convictions to overturn this sad precedent.
As a member of Congress, I will fight to defend the unborn and foster a culture of life in America that ensures every child has the opportunity to reach their God-given potential.
Seth Synstelien, Republican
We need to remember that overturning Roe v. Wade does not ban abortion. If overturned, Georgia will not allow a baby with a beating heart to be terminated, while states like Colorado will still allow late-term abortions. Bodily autonomy is liberty, and we need to be clear about when that autonomy begins. When there is another heart beating inside you, that’s the life of a genetically distinct human, not a tumor or extra internal organ.
I’m pro-life, and that stance doesn’t end at birth. We need to ensure that mothers can care for their children. If they can’t or won’t, we need to do better at helping mothers send their child to a family that loves it and can adopt it without needing to take out a second mortgage. There’s already federal money for “family planning.” Let’s use it to help people plan a family, whether natural or adoptive.