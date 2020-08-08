John Cowan is vying in the Aug. 11 runoff to be the Republican nominee in the 14th Congressional District race. His opponent, Marjorie Taylor Greene, did not respond to the questionnaire. Cowan is a neurosurgeon. Learn more at cowanforcongress.com.
Ransomware decimated our local courts; hackers are increasingly targeting hospitals, corporations, utilities and small governments. How will you help beef up cybersecurity?
In recent years, ransomware, hacking and cybersecurity threats have hit not just big cities such as New York, Washington and Atlanta, but local governments right here in Northwest Georgia. The Trump administration has been working hard to bridge the gap, allowing business and local leaders in the 14th District to learn from the federal government’s military and civilian cybersecurity experts. I look forward to continuing Congressman Tom Graves’ efforts to strengthen cybersecurity information sharing between government and citizens to ensure that private sector leaders have the resources they need to defend their networks.
Members of the National Guard and military reserves signed up for part-time duty but are increasingly being activated for long tours. Is this sustainable?
Our honorable servicemen and women in the Guard and Reserves are uniquely capable to respond to the broad range of challenges our nation faces — including extended activation. They have been vital to our fight against Islamic terrorism for nearly 20 years. Now our Guard has stepped up to the frontlines against COVID-19 and maintained order during rioting. Our nation asks a lot of our citizen soldiers — they always respond with that and much more.
My job will be to ensure that when they go out to mission, they have the resources and training necessary, and that when they return home and bear the scars of battle, they have access to the best healthcare. As a neurosurgeon, I am uniquely qualified to accomplish this in a fiscally responsible manner.
If you could shift $1 billion in federal funds, where would you pull it from and where would you put it?
I support President Trump’s moves to bring more of our troops home from the Middle East and from foreign bases. This will save much more than $1 billion, but I’d happily apply that amount to building the wall at our southern border.
Millions of people are losing jobs in the midst of a global pandemic. Does that signal a need to look at some kind of portable healthcare not tied to employment?
The need for portable health insurance predates the pandemic. The current health crisis has merely brought this issue into focus. The newly unemployed are losing their coverage at a time when they’re most at risk of catastrophic illness. Even after this pandemic ends, decoupling insurance from employment would benefit Americans and our economy. When freed of the fear of losing coverage, American workers will have more confidence to take economic risks, such as changing jobs or starting a new business. Attaching healthcare insurance to the person, as opposed to the job, will give Americans healthcare security in the event of a job loss, and it also allow them to unleash their economic potential in a way that creates more wealth.