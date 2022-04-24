Name: Marjorie Taylor Greene
Occupation: Member of Congress, GA-14
Party: Republican
Website: mtg4america.com
1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
After receiving a record number of votes from Northwest Georgians in 2020, I immediately got to work even before being sworn in by leading the Congressional objection to Joe Biden’s fraudulent electoral votes on the floor of the House.
Since then, I’ve kept my campaign promises by fighting every single day to stop the Democrats’ Communist agenda by calling for roll call votes and putting Congress on record to the American people, filing America First legislation, and holding government officials accountable with Congressional oversight.
I’ve authored legislation to preserve and protect our Second Amendment, impeach Joe Biden (four times), fire Fauci, expel Maxine Waters, eliminate the ATF, ban vaccine mandates, secure our Southern border and finish President Trump’s wall.
I’m honored to represent the values of Northwest Georgia with my Christian faith, my focus on traditional family values, and by putting American workers and small businesses first.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Currently in the 117th Congress, committees are useless. Republicans are in the minority and Nancy Pelosi rules Congress with an iron fist. GOP bills and amendments don’t see the light of day.
Just after I was sworn in, Democrats recognized me as the biggest threat to their Communist agenda in Congress and made me their No. 1 target. They kicked me off of committees because I’m just like you, a proud American tired of business as usual in the Swamp.
But when Republicans take back the majority in 2022, it will be a different story.
I’d be honored to serve on Oversight to hold the Democrats accountable for abusing their power, Judiciary to push through my articles of impeachment on Joe Biden, and Foreign Affairs to put America First and China Last and stop the never-ending wars pushed by globalist neocons.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
Everywhere I go in Northwest Georgia, I’m humbled and honored by the overwhelming support I receive for fighting for people of Northwest Georgia.
I’ve become one of the most effective members of the Republican Party by demanding that our party fight for the values of our voters. Failed “leaders” like Mitch McConnell and Liz Cheney are far too eager to work with Democrats to pass Biden’s America Last agenda.
Republicans are going to take back the House in 2022, but we aren’t going to do it with pathetic empty campaign promises written by DC consultants.
The GOP must put the People first by fighting to end skyrocketing inflation, secure our border, stop critical race theory, protect the unborn, ban vaccine mandates, and champion the American worker and small businesses.
With my great relationship with President Trump, I not only look forward to a Republican majority in ’22, but also winning the next Presidential election in ’24.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
I am proud to be endorsed by the best president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump. My reelection campaign is in full swing and events are being added to the calendar every day. I look forward to seeing everyone across Northwest Georgia. I encourage everyone to go to mtg4america.com to sign up for updates and follow me on all social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, GETTR, Telegram, Gab. Be sure to look for my verified account.