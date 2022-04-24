1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
My healthcare consulting company specializes in two things: cutting wasteful spending and improving efficiency/effectiveness for hospitals and health systems. These two skills would translate well to serving the constituents of GA-14 in Congress.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Appropriations: When Tom Graves left office, we lost our seat on Appropriations. We need to restore our influence on how the money is spent in Congress. Too often we have atrocious spending bills that send us further into debt. I plan on working to cut wasteful spending.
Energy & Commerce: The Committee on Energy and Commerce is the oldest continuous standing committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. It was originally established in 1795 to regulate interstate and foreign commerce. Today, the committee has the broadest jurisdiction of any authorizing committee in Congress. It legislates on a wide variety of issues, including healthcare and energy.
Small Business: As a small business owner, I know the challenges we face with regulation and red tape from the federal government. I believe my experience will provide insight to real issues our district’s business community faces and help reduce the burden of the government on them.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
I have a proven track record of cutting wasteful spending, improving efficiency, and getting results. I understand that common ground does not mean compromise. As a student of Ronald Reagan, I plan to lead using his principles of peace through strength and individual freedom.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
We will be announcing a string of events across the district shortly. As for now, we have an event in Rome on April 26 and then another in Calhoun on April 29. All are welcome. My team and I will be hosting a series of Telephone Town Halls for everyone to join and ask me questions as well.
Endorsements: Republican Jewish Coalition, Associated General Contractors, Value In Electing Women PAC, Business Industry PAC