Name: Jennifer Strahan
Occupation: CEO of J. Osley & Company
Party: Republican
Website: StrahanForCongress.com
Tell us a little about your background that prepares you to represent the district in Congress.
I’ve spent my career working with hospitals and health systems in our district, across Georgia and nationally to cut wasteful spending and increase efficiency to benefit both patients and staff. These are much-needed skills in Congress.
I plan to build positive relationships with other Republican members of Congress to get things done for our district — unlike our current representative.
If elected, what are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Ways & Means, subcommittee on health.
I have spent my career working in healthcare. Frankly, neither party has done a sufficient job solving our healthcare problems. I will use my experience and expertise to make meaningful improvements to our healthcare system to improve access and reduce costs.
Small Business.
As a small business owner I know the challenges caused by governmental red tape. I will be an advocate for small business owners who are burdened by nonessential regulations. Small businesses drive our economy and deserve a strong voice. We need to free our entrepreneurs to innovate, grow, and prosper.
Transportation & Infrastructure.
After visiting with constituents and business leaders across the district, transportation and infrastructure are among the main issues they worry about. Influencing the process to fund improvements in GA14 would be the goal, while also fighting reckless spending on social engineering and new government programs being pushed by Democrats.
Why did you decide to run and what makes you the best GOP nominee?
Georgians deserve competent representation in Congress. Our congresswoman serves on no committees where the real work is done, and she has said multiple times she has no interest in committees or legislating. We have more than enough laughingstocks in Washington. What we need is serious, sober leaders who will take on big challenges, make difficult decisions, and get things done for Georgians.
Runaway inflation is causing an economic crisis and is hurting working families. We have multiple national security crises across the world as well as here at home with the situation along our southern border. Democrat policies are leaving our grandchildren trillions in debt. We need substantive leaders who can have adult conversations and take on these challenges, not social media celebrities who accomplish nothing.
Do you have any outreach events coming up and how can voters find out more about your campaign?
We will be announcing more outreach events in the new year. Learn more by visiting my website at StrahanForCongress.com as well as our Facebook and Twitter pages. I’ll be attending most of the county GOP meetings and holding meet and greet receptions with voters across the district.