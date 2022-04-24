Name: James Haygood

Occupation: Railroad laborer

Party: Republican

Website: www.jameshaygood.com

1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?

I believe it’s not your background but a devoted commitment to your district and its people. Our officials are our voice to do what we want, not what they want; your background should be a willingness to serve the people who elected you.

2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?

Energy: America has to get back to energy independence on every level. We must be a leader and innovator.

Finance: I believe we need to help business and growth, work with current business and help with new businesses. Help the small “mom and pop” adventurous souls to start a new business and make getting a loan easier, level the playing field for all American citizens. Work hard to get rid of the state tax.

Homeland Security: CLOSE THE BORDER.

3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?

I believe I’m the best candidate for the 14th district because I’m a true conservative: I’m pro life, pro gun, pro business, pro-America. I believe parents should have a choice in their child’s school and a voice in what is being taught. I am pro separation of church and state. I’m born and raised here in the 14th district along with my wife, family and friends; this is our home and our lives.

4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?

I will be attending the following events:

14th U.S. Congressional District Candidate Forum, Rome, April 25; Meet the Candidates Forum, Sonoraville Recreation Complex, April 26; Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series, May 1; Dalton Area League of Women Voters annual meeting, May 18.

