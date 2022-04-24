1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
I believe my 26 years in leadership positions in supply chain, having managed teams responsible for $1.6B in revenue, negotiating tough deals, and my work in rail, trucking, and port industries will give me the opportunity to help the 14th District, Georgia, and our country navigate the supply chain challenges we currently face.
I also believe my work serving on the NW YMCA Board for the past seven years, in which our focus was lifting up and supporting our communities through different programs such as Opioid and Heroin Awareness, has helped me develop into a stronger public servant.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Transportation and Infrastructure — Biden’s massive infrastructure spending bill gave $66B to Amtrak while the ports received barely more than $17B. Amtrak does nothing to support our supply chain. I want to be able to bring common sense back and stop wasteful spending.
Veterans’ Affairs — I want to do more to help our veterans and their families who sacrificed so much for our country. Biden’s massive infrastructure spending bill gave our veterans’ $5B while Amtrak received $66B and climate $50B. This is dead wrong and I want to offer a stronger voice for our veterans.
Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship — I want to build the wall and stop illegal immigration.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
While I am a fighter for our rights, I also believe my experience in negotiating will enable me to keep moving the ball down the field versus coming to gridlock. I also believe that, while I’ll be focused on the key conservative issues, I can multitask and work on issues impacting the everyday lives of those in the 14th District, such as drug awareness and abuse, supporting our veterans, and trying to improve the lower than national average median household income.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
Yes, I plan to participate in a candidate forum at the Rome City Auditorium on April 25th. I am also always campaigning each week throughout the district and I’ll share my upcoming locations on my website at www.ericcunninghamforcongress.com.