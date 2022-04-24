1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
I know the district better than any other candidate at this point. I have been in every county and every incorporated city in the district and know what strengths and challenges they have. I have worked with federal agencies going back 40 years (DOD, FAA, FEMA, FBI and Homeland Security) and I have an extensive knowledge of the history and geography of the region. Military experience is key.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
I would like to serve on the Armed Services Committee to help reorganize the military for the 21st century and bring additional military facilities and contracts to the 14th GA CD. I believe that service on the Agriculture Committee would benefit the district greatly in terms of farm production. I would like to serve on the Veterans Affairs Committee to help overhaul the VA system to benefit the veterans.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
The Republican Party has plenty of businessmen and lawyers in Congress, but the perspective of doctors and the other helping professions is generally deficient in the party deliberations.
I have had a long career in Emergency Medicine, and I know how to diagnose what is wrong with government and prescribe measures to improve the government, not to destroy the government. I have made bipartisanship a key point in my campaign.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
I will be at the Rome One Community United forum on April 25th, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce forum on April 26th, in the GPB debate on May 1st and around the district every day from now until May 24th.
Check the website LutinforCongress.org or the Facebook page Charles Lutin for Congress for additional opportunities to meet Dr. Lutin.