Name: Charles David Lutin
Occupation: Physician (retired)
Party: Republican
Website: LutinforCongress.org
Tell us a little about your background that prepares you to represent the district in Congress.
I am 68 years old and retired from a 40-year career in hospital emergency medicine and US Air Force medicine. I also have a degree in Public Health and experience as a public health officer. Mom was a Democrat and Dad was a Republican, so I know how to get along with both.
I will tell the truth and let the chips fall where they may: I am running for the benefit of the district and I have no business or personal incentive. I have already had a career as a doctor, and I have no need to establish any further career or legacy. I have extensive experience in emergency preparedness and management, aviation and airspace structure, medicine and healthcare, and public health.
I guarantee that no other candidate knows as much about the 14th District, or American history and geography as I do. I have two children, ages 35 and 21.
What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Armed Services — To leverage my military experience to modernize the Force structure and National Defense structure. The last major reorganization of the Armed Forces was the Goldwater-Nichols-Nunn reorganization of the 1980s and another overhaul is overdue.
Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress — We badly need term limits so that the power structure does not become entrenched and unchangeable. Let the congressmen change jobs occasionally, take a hiatus from serving in Congress, or face a meaningful campaign instead of an automatic return to Congress.
Ethics Committee — Wow, do we need stronger rules in this area. Congressmen need to work for the people, not for their own interests or enrichment. We have serious violations on both sides of the aisle, beginning with our own Congressman Ms. Greene, who profits from a private construction company while serving in Congress.
Why did you decide to run and what makes you the best GOP nominee?
I decided to run when I recently traveled around the US and got tired of apologizing for our loud, foul-mouthed, ignorant, and unbalanced congresswoman from Georgia. I am the best GOP candidate because I am the one who can beat Ms. Greene. I am my own man in a party that seems to belong to one man. I am also the most qualified candidate based on educational and career experience.
Do you have any outreach events coming up and how can voters find out more about your campaign?
I am traveling all over the district and will have outreach events as announced on my website LutinforCongress.org. I will hold a public Zoom meeting every Tuesday evening from 7-8 p.m. until the primary election for people who wish to engage directly, or just to listen. If you wish to see and meet me personally, I will be in your neighborhood soon, but watch the website for details. LutinforCongress.org