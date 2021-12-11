Name: Wendy Davis
Occupation: Rome city commissioner
Party: Democrat
Website: WendyForUS.com
Tell us a little about your background that prepares you to represent the district in Congress.
As a fifth generation Northwest Georgian, Berry alumna, 30-year activist, and two-term Rome City Commissioner, my roots in this community — and my commitment to serving this community — run deep. I know the people who live here. I’ve visited their living rooms and around their tables. And I know they deserve a representative who’s looking out for them.
It’s not just about the current Congresswoman, who I believe actively puts our community at risk. Northwest Georgians haven’t had a Representative they could rely on in years. As a commissioner, I could never ignore my constituents the way our Congresspeople have. I could never dismiss my neighbors’ problems or fall back on partisanship.
So, what prepares me to represent this district is that I’ve spent decades looking out for the people who live here, making sure their voices are heard, and delivering results that actually make their lives better.
If elected, what are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
Veterans Affairs. My daddy was a World War II veteran. I watched him and my mom struggle to navigate the VA healthcare and benefits system that was supposed to be there for him. Serving veterans will be my highest priority!
It’s unconscionable that Rep. Greene voted AGAINST the “Protecting Moms Who Served Act,” which ensures veterans who are expecting or new moms are cared for by providers with specialized maternity care training and provided mental health resources.
Small Business Committee. Small businesses are critical to our economic survival. They’re struggling, and Congress hasn’t done enough to help. We must do more to help entrepreneurs and new business owners bring better jobs here and grow our local economy.
Finance committee so I can serve on the Sub-committee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development. As your city commissioner I focused on making housing more accessible and will do the same in Congress.
It’s no secret the 14th leans heavily Republican. Why did you decide to run and what makes you the best to take on the GOP nominee?
Every day that Rep. Greene is in office, she puts this community at risk through both action and inaction. She’s not looking out for her constituents, and we all suffer as a result. Voters know our system is broken, but that’s not how it’s supposed to be.
Our campaign will show voters how our communities can thrive if we send somebody to Washington who actually cares about delivering for the district. I have a record of accomplishments and experience that shows I know how to bring people together to find solutions to complex problems.
I think voters are sick and tired of politicians who look out for themselves while neglecting the folks who are struggling back home. Given a choice between effective leadership and actual solutions or a social media star who puts them in danger, I think voters will choose the woman who gets big things done.
Do you have any outreach events coming up and how can voters find out more about your campaign?
Just as I have as a city commissioner, I’ll continue to be connected and engaged with neighbors from every corner of this district. In addition to campaign events and community speaking opportunities, I am knocking on doors and meeting with interested citizens.
Thousands of voters have already participated in my ongoing series of telephone townhall events. With these interactive discussions, we have had medical experts to talk about the need for vaccination against COVID; participants shared emotional stories about losing family members. Another event brought the difficult issues surrounding domestic violence to light and connected people to local resources. Another focused on the obstacles faced by our military veterans and their families which showed me how deep the wounds of war remain.
Find out more about the campaign, sign up for updates and volunteer on our website: WendyForUS.com. Connect with us on social media (Facebook: /WendyDavisForUS, Twitter and Instagram: @WendyforUS).