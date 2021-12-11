Name: Marcus Flowers
Occupation: Government official
Party: Democratic
Website: MarcusForGeorgia.com
Tell us a little about your background that prepares you to represent the district in Congress.
At the age of 12, I moved into a children’s home because my parents couldn’t support me. Though my childhood wasn’t easy, I learned the values of perseverance, hard work, and to never back down to bullies. At the age of 18 I joined the military. During my time on active duty in the U.S. Army, I learned to work alongside people of all backgrounds in support of a shared mission.
Later in my career, I worked in compliance as a government contractor and government official. This taught me how to effectively make plans and negotiate. One of my primary responsibilities was to identify and combat fraud, waste and abuse in government spending. In addition, I trained Iraqi officials how to properly govern in their newly formed democracy. I have served this country for 27 years and I am ready to continue that service by representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional district.
If elected, what are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
The top three committees I’d like to serve on are Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Veterans Affairs. These are all areas where I have direct experience. I am particularly interested in serving on the Veterans Affairs Committee because as a disabled veteran, I believe our country can and should do better supporting veterans and their families.
It’s no secret the 14th leans heavily Republican. Why did you decide to run and what makes you the best to take on the GOP nominee?
I decided to run because of January 6th. When I watched police officers beaten with the American flag and saw the Confederate battle flag paraded through our Capitol, I resigned my post as a government official the next day. The people of GA-14 are kind, hardworking, and caring but that is not how we have been represented in D.C.
I am the best candidate to take on the GOP nominee. I can work with anyone because I have worked with everyone. I’ve negotiated on behalf of the United States with Afghan and Iraqi warlords, so I know I can reach across the aisle and gain support of Republicans, Independents, and Democrats across the political spectrum. This district will require an unprecedented investment that no Democrat has done before. I am the only campaign that is equipped to communicate our message at doors, over the phone, in the mail, and on television.
Do you have any outreach events coming up and how can voters find out more about your campaign?
I am holding a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. You can register at bit.ly/MEETMARCUS1214. To learn more, please visit my website marcusforgeorgia.com or follow us on social media!
Facebook: Marcus Flowers for Congress
Twitter: Marcus4Georgia
Instagram: marcus4georgia
TikTok: marcus4georgia
If you’d like to get involved or have further questions, you can email info@marcusforgeorgia.com