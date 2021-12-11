Name: Holly McCormack
Occupation: Small business owner
Party: Democratic
Website: Holly4Congress.com
Tell us a little about your background that prepares you to represent the district in Congress.
My family has been in Northwest Georgia for generations. We moved around a bit while my father served in the Army, but eventually came back home. I have lived in Ringgold for over 10 years with my husband and two teenagers. I know the problems facing Northwest Georgians because I have lived their struggles:
Northwest Georgia is a childcare desert. When my son was born, my husband and I had to work opposite shifts because childcare was out of reach. I want to fight for families and for access to affordable childcare in-district.
Our rural communities desperately need broadband access. With my family all on the internet at once during the height of the pandemic, we had to get a second line installed. This is something most families cannot afford to do.
I come from a family of veterans. I want to invest in veterans’ healthcare and help fund the construction of VA hospitals.
If elected, what are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
It will be so great to have a congresswoman with committee assignments again! To best serve my constituents, Small Business, Veterans’ Affairs, and Education and Labor would be my top picks.
Veterans’ Affairs are near and dear to my heart, and serving our veterans is a key component of my Rural Revival Plan. As a small business owner, I know the hardships small business owners across the country face, and want to use this platform to voice their concerns. Our economy relies heavily on small businesses. Their success is our success. Education and Labor covers a broad set of issues. I believe we need to invest in our teachers and our schools. I don’t want my children to have to leave Northwest Georgia to find career opportunities. We should be creating opportunities here. Education and Labor will allow me to continue to fight for working families and the struggles they face.
It’s no secret the 14th leans heavily Republican. Why did you decide to run and what makes you the best to take on the GOP nominee?
I decided to run because of my children and my neighbors. I have raised my children to treat everyone with kindness and respect. When Congresswoman Greene took office, it was apparent those are not values she leads with. I ran for my neighbors because Greene does not represent who we are. My friends and neighbors here in Northwest Georgia are good, honest, hard working people.
Most people, regardless of political party, are worried about the same things — keeping the lights on and providing for their families; making sure their kids are safe and getting a good education; and caring for their friends and family when they are in need. I’m the best person to represent Northwest Georgians because I have lived these struggles, I’m actually from this district, and I will be a congresswoman who listens to all her constituents’ needs, regardless of where they fall politically.
Do you have any outreach events coming up and how can voters find out more about your campaign?
We did a listening tour of the district at the launch of our campaign, and have attended numerous events, parades, fundraisers, and meetings throughout Northwest Georgia. I’m excited to continue to meet and talk to voters, and have those crucial one on one conversations about what matters most.
My team and I will be heading out on another listening tour soon. We are ramping up in-district organizing efforts and just sent out 10,000 voter registration packets to unregistered voters in the district. We will be announcing some 2022 events soon, so keep an eye on holly4congress.com and our social media accounts. You can also text HOLLY to 21022 to receive campaign updates.