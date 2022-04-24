Name: Marcus Flowers
Occupation: Former government official
Party: Democrat
Website: marcusforgeorgia.com
1. What in your background prepares you to represent the district in Congress?
At the age of 12, I moved into a children’s home because my parents couldn’t support me. Though my childhood wasn’t easy, I learned the values of perseverance, hard work, and to never back down to bullies. At the age of 18 I joined the military. During my time as an active duty member of the U.S. Army, I learned to work alongside people of all backgrounds in support of a shared mission.
Later in my career, I worked in compliance as a government contractor and government official. This taught me how to effectively make plans and negotiate. In this role, one of my primary responsibilities was to identify and combat fraud, waste, and abuse in government spending. In addition, I trained Iraqi officials how to properly govern in their newly formed democracy. I have served this country for 27 years and I am ready to continue that service.
2. What are the top three committees you’d like to serve on and why?
The top three committees I’d like to serve on are Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Veterans Affairs. These are all areas where I have direct experience. I am particularly interested in serving on the Veterans Affairs committee because as a disabled veteran, I believe our country can and should do better supporting veterans and their families.
3. What makes you the best nominee for your party?
I decided to run because of January 6th. When I watched police officers beaten with the American flag and saw the Confederate battle flag paraded through our Capitol, I resigned my post as a government official the next day. The people of GA-14 are kind, hard working, and caring but that is not how we have been represented in D.C.
I am the best candidate to represent the Democratic Party. I can work with anyone because I have worked with everyone. I’ve negotiated on behalf of the U.S. with Afghan and Iraqi warlords, so I know I can reach across the aisle and gain support of Republicans, Independents, and Democrats all across the political spectrum. This district will require an unprecedented investment that no Democrat has done before. I am the only campaign that is equipped to communicate our message at the doors, over the phone, in the mail, and on television.
4. Do you have any upcoming campaign events or endorsements that can help voters learn more about you?
I am holding a virtual town hall on May 4 at 6 pm. You can register at marcusforgeorgia.com/events.
To learn more, please visit my website or follow us on social media! You can also stop into our Rome office (240 Broad St.) any day between noon and 8 p.m.
Facebook: Marcus Flowers for Congress; Twitter: Marcus4Georgia; Instagram: marcus4georgia; TikTok: marcus4georgia.
If you’d like to get involved or have further questions, you can email info@marcusforgeorgia.com
I have been endorsed by Amb. Andrew Young, state Senator Jen Jordan, Congressman Eric Swalwell, the Congressional Black Caucus, VoteVets, No Dem Left Behind, the Collective PAC, Common Defense, and Defend the Vote.