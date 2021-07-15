A 19-year-old Rockmart woman faces a felony serious injury by vehicle charge after a wreck on Rockmart Highway near Shiflett Road injured several people in the vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alyssa Jordan Jackson, 19, also faces charges of DUI, failure to maintain lane and seatbelt violations. Jackson is accused of driving the vehicle while intoxicated with three other passengers. Two adult passengers and another minor passenger were also injured in the wreck. She was released on bond.