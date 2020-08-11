A wreck on the Calhoun Road early early Tuesday morning as resulted in a felony theft by receiving charge against an Alabama woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amoura Annette Huitt, 47, of Huntsville, Alabama is accused of taking a vehicle from a home on Rising Fawn Trail around 6 a.m. Tuesday and drove to North Rome where she was involved in a wreck in the 1800 block of Calhoun Road a short time later.
In addition to the theft by receiving stolen property charge, Huitt is also charged with a misdemeanor for driving without a license.