A Floyd County man remained in jail without bond Thursday morning after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
Anthony Jody Lowery, 44, was involved in a wreck on Redmond Circle near Walmart Wednesday evening, and was not at the scene when police arrived. A witness told officers the driver had left the scene with a backpack. Lowery later returned to the scene without the backpack, but left again after his identity was confirmed.
After Lowery left the scene a second time, officers found methamphetamine, cocaine and a large amount of cash in the truck Lowrey had been driving. The truck was hauled away by a wrecker service and the money and drugs were entered into evidence.
Later when Lowery attempted to retrieve items from his vehicle at the tow company's lot, he was arrested and found with more methamphetamine and another large sum of cash.
Lowery is charged with felony possession of of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking illegal drugs and misdemeanor following too closely.