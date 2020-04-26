A Rome woman facing multiple charges after a wreck on Eden Valley Road was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Sunday.
According to jail reports:
Claudia Daniella Roberson, 30, was involved in a Saturday wreck on Eden Valley Road and left the scene. When she was stopped by police moments later, she failed to obey several commands to get out of her vehicle.
After police forcibly removed her from the vehicle, officers found a container with cocaine and a bag of marijuana. Officers then found another container with cocaine in her her purse, along with a digital scale and $636 in cash.
Roberson is charged with the felonies possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine.
She's also facing misdemeanor changes of possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended or revoked license and obstruction of officers.