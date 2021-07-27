A Rome woman faces a felony serious injury by vehicle charge as a result of an investigation into a wreck on Alabama Highway on July 13, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Delane Starr Ollis, 64, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail on Monday after learning of the warrant for her arrest.
She is accused of attempting to make a U-turn on the Alabama Highway at North Avery Road resulting in a wreck that caused her passenger to suffer a ruptured spleen, seven broken ribs and serious internal bleeding.
Ollis is also charged with a misdemeanor for reckless driving