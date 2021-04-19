A Rome man was jailed on drug charges Sunday morning after a wreck on North Fifth Avenue near West 11th Street, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Steven Lamar Barnes, 39, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, synthetic marijuana, after police found the substance inside his vehicle after the wreck between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday.

The synthetic marijuana was found in plain view inside the vehicle.

Barnes was also charged with misdemeanors for driving under the influence and failing to maintain a lane of traffic. 

