A wreck investigation off Old Dalton Road around 11:30 Friday night has led to a felony firearm charge against a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kalaab Rashad Ware, 28, was arrested around 2 a.m. Friday after he was seen leaving the woods a couple of hours after a hit and run wreck. The gun was found in the woods, in close proximity to where Ware emerged. The driver of a vehicle told police that Ware had been seen handling what appeared to be the same weapon earlier in the day Thursday.
Ware is charged with a felony for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a felony probation violation.