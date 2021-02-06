Three people were injured in a four-vehicle wreck on Georgia 101 Friday around 7 p.m.
According to a report from the Georgia State Patrol:
A Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jeremiah D. Hodges, 26, from Aragon, was northbound being pursued by a Georgia State Patrol officer. The chase entered Floyd County when Hodges attempted to pass a Chevrolet Express driven by Tyler Bemsderfer, 28, of Menlo.
The front end of Hodges vehicle clipped the rear of the the Bemsderfer vehicle, causing Hodges vehicle to spin out of control into the southbound lane where the drivers side of the Hodges Malibu was hit by the front end of a Jaguar driven by Nicole Moore, 51, of Rockmart who was headed south.
Hodges vehicle was broken into two parts and the trunk section was later found down an embankment on the east side of Ga. 101
The remaining front end of the Hodges vehicle, still sitting in the southbound lane, was then struck again, by the front of of a Toyota Camry driven by Sherry Ann R. Payne, 62 from Silver Creek.
Hodges, Moore and Payne were all transported to Floyd Medical Center with visible injuries. Bemsderfer was not hospitalized.
The GSP investigation is continuing with charges against Hodges pending.