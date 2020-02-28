A 31-year-old man from Woodstock is in jail without bond after being charged with attempting to contact a person who he thought was a child for sex, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Joseph Hartman of Woodstock made contact on the internet with a person he believed to be a teenager. He asked the "child" to meet him at a Floyd County location for "graphic" sex acts he wished to perform. He made arrangements to meet the child in Floyd and take the "child" to his home in Woodstock.
He is charged with obscene internet contact with a child, aggravated criminal molestation, and sexual exploitation.
He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.